The Bath Pizza Co. located in Bath, England, is searching for a part-time professional pizza eater. According to the job description on the company’s website, the position includes a competitive salary with pizza perks. The job posting states, “We’re looking for a real pizza lover to test our new menu, give feedback to our chefs and help us refine our menu.” The job requires two hours of pizza eating a week.

Apply here: https://www.bathpizzaco.com/jobs/