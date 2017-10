Weekend flooding has forced some closures along Monday morning commute routes. WGN-TV has a full lost of closures here:

Prominent closures include: Weber Rd in Bolingbrook, Route 53 in Glen Ellyn, Lily Cache in Plainfield, 143rd @ Wolf Road in Orland Park.

The Naperville area offers a map to keep you updated on road closures and hazards.

These pictures are from Mary Bates Keller of Naperville’s River Walk. Thanks Mary!