GARTH BROOKS MEMOIRS

If you someone who is a big Garth Brooks fan, we have a great Christmas Present Idea! Garth Brooks is set to review his life and career with a five-book autobiography, the first part of which hits stores this fall. “Part 1: The First Five Years,” available November 14, focuses on the country superstar’s hot start from 1989 to 1993. During this time period, he released his first five albums and was on the road to stardom. The 240-page hardcover memoir features 150 previously unseen photos, and includes five CDs offering 52 songs, 19 of which are new or unreleased versions. The book also includes tracking sheets, session charts, and even Brooks’ job application for Cowtown Boots, the shoe store where he worked in Nashville while he was a struggling artist, plus memories by others who were there, including the songwriters, musicians, and Brooks’ longtime manager.

