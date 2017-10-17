10-17-17
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 17, 2017 @ 8:31 AM

38% of women surveyed said they would be shocked if a man did THIS “outdated” activity on a date. What is it?

Answer:     If he pulled out a chair for her while sitting down

 

Winner:   Steve Maestre of Plainfield

Comments