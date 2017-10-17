10-17-17 By Roy Gregory | Oct 17, 2017 @ 8:31 AM 38% of women surveyed said they would be shocked if a man did THIS “outdated” activity on a date. What is it? Answer: If he pulled out a chair for her while sitting down Winner: Steve Maestre of Plainfield Related Content Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ... Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage... Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe... City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre... Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...