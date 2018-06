The song that was #1 on your 14th birthday defines your life If you really pay attention to social media, apparently the song that was #1 on your 14th birthday defines your life. The theory went around on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all throughout last week. The song that defines my life?

Night Fever – Bee Gees

Have you played this game yet?

If you aren’t afraid to reveal your age, you should. Look at a couple of charts too!

What to see….Click Here