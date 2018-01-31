Does it have 1 or 2 holes?

It’s really nice to see people arguing about something other than politics on social media… You see Jess Marfisi posted a question on Twitter the other day, asking for help settling a disagreement she had over lunch, and it’s a big one.

“Does a straw have one or two holes?”

It looks like it might break twitter…. Seems kinda of easy at first, It has one hole right (like a donuts just stretched out) but wait if you think about it

as a tunnel…. it has an entrance and an exit so two right…

now I’m totally confused…..

For what it’s worth, Buzzfeed ran a poll, and surprisingly, three-quarters of people say straws just have one hole.